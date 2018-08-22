Delek Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL)

Delek Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200,577 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICL. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 276.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,305 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 147.4% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $5.32.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Israel Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Israel Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Israel Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

