Delek Group Ltd. Raises Position in RSP Permian Inc (RSPP)

Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in RSP Permian were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in RSP Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in RSP Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get RSP Permian alerts:

RSPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $69.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. RSP Permian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

RSP Permian stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RSP Permian Inc has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $51.51.

RSP Permian Profile

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP).

Receive News & Ratings for RSP Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSP Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.