Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.54

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 71834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Delphi Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,768.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 199,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79,404 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 411,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 822.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 164,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after acquiring an additional 443,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

