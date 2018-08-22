Denbury Resources’ (DNR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at KLR Group

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at KLR Group in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KLR Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNR. ValuEngine raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.30 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Shares of DNR opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.72 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 25.74%. research analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNR. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth about $117,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 33.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the first quarter worth about $175,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.