Denis F. Kelly Sells 1,500 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $132,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. 413,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.39. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.4% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 36,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,734,000 after purchasing an additional 178,523 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 41.6% during the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 80,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Northcoast Research set a $95.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.23.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

