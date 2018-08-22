DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.06

Media coverage about DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DENTSPLY SIRONA earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.3474055214528 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.18.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $64,345.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $265,490.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

