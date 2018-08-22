Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.41

Media coverage about Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Descartes Systems Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.5624071119586 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

DSGX opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

