Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.14 ($12.66).

Several research firms have weighed in on DBK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.09) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.59) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($11.70) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Deutsche Bank stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €9.97 ($11.33). 9,838,456 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.01).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.