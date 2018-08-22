Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (SZG) a €53.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €53.00 ($60.23) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.50 ($56.25) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.33 ($48.11).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €39.23 ($44.58) on Monday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €29.74 ($33.80) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($59.55).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

