Deutsche Bank Increases “Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.” (LGF/A) Price Target to $26.00

“Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.” (OTCMKTS:LGF/A) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of “Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.” from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.
About “Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.”
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
