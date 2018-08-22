Deutsche Bank Increases “Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.” (LGF/A) Price Target to $26.00

“Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.” (OTCMKTS:LGF/A) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of “Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.” from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

