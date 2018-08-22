Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) and LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Head-To-Head Survey

Deutsche Lufthansa (NYSE: LTM) and LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Lufthansa 6.59% 26.62% 6.29% LATAM Airlines Group 2.05% 4.74% 1.07%

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Deutsche Lufthansa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and LATAM Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Lufthansa $40.19 billion 0.32 $2.67 billion $5.68 4.77 LATAM Airlines Group $9.61 billion 0.58 $155.30 million $0.26 35.19

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group. Deutsche Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Lufthansa and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Lufthansa 1 3 3 0 2.29 LATAM Airlines Group 2 3 0 0 1.60

LATAM Airlines Group has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.47%. Given LATAM Airlines Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LATAM Airlines Group is more favorable than Deutsche Lufthansa.

Dividends

Deutsche Lufthansa pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. LATAM Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Deutsche Lufthansa pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LATAM Airlines Group pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats LATAM Airlines Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries. The Logistics segment offers a range of cargo transport services for various cargos, including live animals, valuable cargo, mail, dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive cargo. This segment serves approximately 300 destinations in approximately 100 countries. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. It serves airlines and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and public-sector clients. The Catering segment offers catering, in-flight sales and in-flight entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics, as well as consulting services and operating airport lounges. The company also provides consulting and IT services for the aviation industry; training courses in simulator training, emergency and service drill, and e-learning; business travel management solutions in the area of payment and analysis of corporate travel; and aviation and transport insurance products, as well as insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 728 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 137 destinations in 24 countries and cargo services to approximately 144 destinations in 29 countries with a fleet of 307 aircraft. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

