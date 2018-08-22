Devro plc (DVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Devro plc (LON:DVO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DVO opened at GBX 191 ($2.44) on Wednesday. Devro has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 247 ($3.16).

In other news, insider Rutger Helbing acquired 15,000 shares of Devro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($37,964.98).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVO. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Devro from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 220 ($2.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut Devro to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.49) to GBX 185 ($2.36) in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 219.50 ($2.81) target price on shares of Devro in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.75) target price on shares of Devro in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Devro from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 225 ($2.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 218.21 ($2.79).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors under the Devro, Cutisin, Edicol, and Ralex names.

