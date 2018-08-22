DexCom (DXCM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.19.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock opened at $136.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -234.53 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.34.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 14,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $1,418,914.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $621,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,480 shares of company stock worth $17,792,856 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $13,967,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in DexCom by 50.7% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 46,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 164.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 569,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,075,000 after acquiring an additional 354,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in DexCom by 7.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.