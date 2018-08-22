Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Shares Bought by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 223.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after buying an additional 459,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $51,241,000. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,257,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 206.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,795,000 after buying an additional 270,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $631,797,000 after buying an additional 261,658 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $175.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $644,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $86.52 and a 52-week high of $138.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

