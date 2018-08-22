Differential Brands Group Inc (DFBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Differential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFBG) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Differential Brands Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). Differential Brands Group reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Differential Brands Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Differential Brands Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFBG shares. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of Differential Brands Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Differential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Differential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFBG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Differential Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Differential Brands Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Differential Brands Group by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 94,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Differential Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Differential Brands Group stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Differential Brands Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Differential Brands Group

Differential Brands Group Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, knits, sweaters, polos, T-shirts, denim jeans, bottoms, shorts, sport coats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel.

