DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Shares of DISCA opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $29.72.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. sell-side analysts forecast that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone bought 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $32,980,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,291,052.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 734.2% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 404,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 111,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

