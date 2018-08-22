DISH Network Corp (DISH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on DISH Network from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on DISH Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,450. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. DISH Network had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,937,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 696,470 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,323.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,972,550. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,407,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,542,000 after purchasing an additional 112,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,599,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,487,000 after purchasing an additional 389,930 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,822,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,299,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

