Dril-Quip (DRQ) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.00

News stories about Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dril-Quip earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.9649952635573 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

DRQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 27.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.