Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNKN. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DNKN. Citigroup upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Longbow Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.82.

In related news, Chairman Nigel Travis sold 255,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $17,675,548.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 530,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,731,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 11,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $835,514.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,697.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 739,693 shares of company stock valued at $51,896,387. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DNKN opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 50.62% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.20%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.