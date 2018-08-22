DURECT Co. (DRRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $3.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DURECT an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 457,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,434. The stock has a market cap of $212.22 million, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.12. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,480,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 85.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,269,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,894 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth $1,117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 172.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 906,619 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 573,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 153.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 415,925 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

