Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.45. 699,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,102,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on Dynavax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $788.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.29.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,570.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1094.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

