Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,337 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:FIX opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.25 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $221,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook bought 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,681.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,070.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,286 shares of company stock worth $4,516,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

