Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide alerts:

NYSE ETO opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.