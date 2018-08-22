eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,413 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 7.1% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 45,207 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 15.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 4.6% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 19.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 1,757.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 88,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 83,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. eBay’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,186 shares of company stock worth $4,151,543 in the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.