Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Holdings Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,183,978,000 after buying an additional 242,785 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after buying an additional 736,465 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,147,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,614,000 after buying an additional 107,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,309,000 after buying an additional 129,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,956,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,815 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $1,368,112.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,472.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total transaction of $4,667,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,854.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,615 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,493. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $140.40 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $100.20 and a 12-month high of $156.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

