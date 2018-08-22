eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,575. eHealth has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.36.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. eHealth had a negative net margin of 41.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.11 million. research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen O. Tauscher sold 31,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $737,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $763,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,970.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 148.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 150,834 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in eHealth by 3.6% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,377,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,451,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in eHealth by 10.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,388,000 after buying an additional 296,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in eHealth by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 531,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

