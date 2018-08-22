El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo LoCo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.20.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. El Pollo LoCo has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $482.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 424,928 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 292,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 199,056 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 259.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 268,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 193,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 24, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

