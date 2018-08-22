Electrify.Asia Price Tops $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $274,587.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDAX, DDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00264548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00147812 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000207 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00032784 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,849,572 tokens. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDAX, Gate.io, TDAX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

