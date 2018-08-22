Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Position Lowered by Madison Investment Holdings Inc.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,385,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,839,000 after buying an additional 1,471,393 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,594,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,688,000 after buying an additional 51,585 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,168,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,197,000 after buying an additional 62,727 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,292,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,593,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $144,788,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

In other news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,691,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR stock opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

