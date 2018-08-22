Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Has $10.18 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $159.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $135.06 and a one year high of $160.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

