Empiric Student Property (ESP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 91 ($1.16) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Empiric Student Property stock opened at GBX 96.19 ($1.23) on Tuesday. Empiric Student Property has a 1 year low of GBX 82.40 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 116 ($1.48).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii) continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply