Empiric Student Property (ESP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 91 ($1.16) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Empiric Student Property stock opened at GBX 96.19 ($1.23) on Tuesday. Empiric Student Property has a 1 year low of GBX 82.40 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 116 ($1.48).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii) continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

