Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) CFO Vaseem Mahboob Acquires 30,000 Shares

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) CFO Vaseem Mahboob purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,753.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ELGX opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $215.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.23. Endologix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 69.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Endologix, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price target on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Endologix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Endologix from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endologix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Endologix by 128.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Endologix during the second quarter worth $442,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Endologix by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Endologix by 22.3% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Endologix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

