Energen Co. (EGN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,398 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Energen worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGN. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Energen during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Energen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,915,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Energen during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,270,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Energen during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energen by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Energen from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.30.

Shares of Energen stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.30. Energen Co. has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $79.10.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.78 million. Energen had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. analysts forecast that Energen Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energen news, insider Carl C. Icahn bought 500,000 shares of Energen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.63 per share, with a total value of $38,315,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn bought 647,493 shares of Energen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,118,065.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,726,727 shares of company stock worth $268,281,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

