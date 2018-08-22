Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $412,000 in Systemax Inc. (SYX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Systemax by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Systemax by 235.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Systemax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Systemax during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYX opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. Systemax Inc. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Systemax had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th.

In related news, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,506.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

