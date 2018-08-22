Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AirBoss of America Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

BOS stock opened at C$12.64 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$9.96 and a 12-month high of C$16.06.

In other news, insider James Gordon Flatt purchased 93,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.05 per share, with a total value of C$1,317,890.00.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through: Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

