Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CACI)

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a report released on Friday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.23.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $193.60 on Monday. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $193.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $958,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

