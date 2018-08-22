Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bloom Energy Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Bloom Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BE. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $29.88.

In other news, CFO Randy W. Furr bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 10 L. New bought 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,346,333 shares of company stock worth $20,194,995.

