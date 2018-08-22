Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CUI Global Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CUI)

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CUI Global in a report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Department anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Get CUI Global alerts:

CUI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CUI Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CUI stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. CUI Global has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CUI Global had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CUI Global by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 575,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CUI Global by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CUI Global by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CUI Global by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 144,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 37,770 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CUI Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,786,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CUI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.