Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DDR Corp.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (DDR)

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of DDR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DDR’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get DDR alerts:

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. DDR had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DDR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of DDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DDR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DDR from $7.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

DDR opened at $14.46 on Monday. DDR has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $176,788.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto acquired 485,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $8,682,170.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,782,758 shares in the company, valued at $532,515,713.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,479,887 shares of company stock worth $44,137,608. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

About DDR

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for DDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.