Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 20th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEVA. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.92%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs purchased 2,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,274.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.