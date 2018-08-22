Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 98.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 63.57 and a current ratio of 63.57.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 92.07% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equity Commonwealth to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

