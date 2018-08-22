ESCO Technologies (ESE) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.95

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.95 and last traded at $68.30, with a volume of 1645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

ESE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $71.00 price objective on ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ESCO Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $192.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 75.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

