Estee Lauder Companies (EL) PT Lowered to $159.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank to $159.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Estee Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,282,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,392,000 after buying an additional 150,268 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $701,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,797,000 after buying an additional 2,695,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,172,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,750,000 after buying an additional 418,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,143,000 after buying an additional 308,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

