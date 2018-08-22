Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

