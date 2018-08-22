ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (AMUB) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3137 per share on Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th.

AMUB remained flat at $$18.61 during trading hours on Wednesday. 273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

