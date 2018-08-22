E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Holdings Boosted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,546,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of E*TRADE Financial worth $94,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

Shares of ETFC opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

