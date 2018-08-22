Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Decreased by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.9% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,636,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,838,000 after purchasing an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 908,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.16 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BNP Paribas restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morningstar set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

