F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.86 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

FNB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.60. 68,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,560. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In related news, Director Frank C. Mencini purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,681 shares in the company, valued at $427,140.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

