Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Holdings Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 193,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

FB opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $10,296,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 157,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $27,288,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,499,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,882,261. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.