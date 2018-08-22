Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Shares Sold by Premia Global Advisors LLC

Premia Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Premia Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 13,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 9,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $1,715,864.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,929,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 137,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $23,254,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,499,273 shares of company stock worth $2,432,882,261 in the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $149.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

